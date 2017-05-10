Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live football score, Champions League semi-final: Real Madrid look to reach second consecutive final

Live Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid have already got one foot in the final having won the first leg 3-0. Live Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid have already got one foot in the final having won the first leg 3-0.

Wednesday’s match at the Vicente Calderon between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will decide who faces Juventus in the Champions League final come June. Real are already halfway through, having scored three goals in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. Cristiano Ronaldo was the man who scored all three in a match that was dominated by Real in all departments of the pitch. This is also the last time that Atletico Madrid will play their local rivals and a Champions League match at the Calderon as they leave the stadium at the end of the season. Catch live scores and updates of Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid here.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Live aggregate scores and updates:

2330 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the second leg of the Champions League semi-final being played entirely in Madrid. No other city must have been represented in the latter stages of the Champions League as frequently as the Spanish capital has in the past few years.

Diego Simeone has overseen the conversion of Atletico Madrid from being largely a mid-table team in Spain to one of the continental powerhouses. His team has acted as the antithesis to Real and have got the better of their much more affluent cross-town rivals on quite a few occasions. Yet, in the Champions League, where they have met twice in the last three years as finalists, these matches have always ended in heartbreak for Atletico.

It seems those defeats had an effect on Simeone’s side. They were uncharacteristically tacit in their approach to fending off the opposition attack and were anything but clinical in when they got forward. Isco, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos took advantage of the situation and repeatedly fed Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo up front. The latter gobbled up the opportunities with glee.

