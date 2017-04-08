Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Madrid Derby: Real Madrid name BBC in attack against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live, La Liga: Antoine Griezmann will play a key role in Atletico Madrid’s attack at the Bernabeu. (Source: AP) Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live, La Liga: Antoine Griezmann will play a key role in Atletico Madrid’s attack at the Bernabeu. (Source: AP)

Atletico Madrid make a short trip in the Spanish capital to take on arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Bernabeu with the Los Blancos looking to extend their stay at the top of the La Liga table. Atletico, on the other hand, have climbed the ladder to third at the expense of a free-falling Sevilla. Barcelona will hve their eyes transfixed on this fixture in the hope that they can lead the table later with a win over Malaga. Catch live score and updates from Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Score:

1841 hrs IST: BENCH:

Real Madrid: Casilla, Nacho, James, Kovacic, Lucas Vazquez, Morata, Isco

Atletico Madrid: Moreira, Lucas, Giménez, Thomas, Cerci, Rober y Correa

1837 hrs IST: TEAMS:

Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas, Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Juanfran, Savic, Godin, Filipe Luis, Koke, Gabi, Niguez, Carrasco, Torres, Griezmann

1832 hrs IST: Bright and sunny in Madrid for this afternoon kick-off. Suitable for the Asian and North American markets. The two teams have arrived

El @realmadrid está ya en el Bernabéu. Muchísimo ambiente a la llegada del bus #DerbiCapital pic.twitter.com/wQnYYa7HHa — Alberto Piñero (@pineroalberto) April 8, 2017

1830 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Madrid Derby or Derbi Madrileño – as the Spanish say. Only 170-odd Atletico fans will be in attendance at the Bernabeu owing to the 80 euro ticket fee. But don’t expect them or the home fans to make any less noise. Atletico might not be vying for the title but they won’t let their affluent neighbours have it easy in their quest for the title.

