Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live, Champions League semifinal: Real Madrid host Atletico for the first leg of the semifinals

Live football score, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Real host Atletico at the Bernabeu in the first leg. Live football score, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Real host Atletico at the Bernabeu in the first leg.

Defending champions Real Madrid prepare for another derby clash with local rivals Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zinedine Zidane will hope to book his side’s spot in the final and lift the trophy again in less than 18 months. However Diego Simeone’s men will give their all to ensure that the past is not repeated. All eyes will be on Antoine Griezmann and Real captain Sergio Ramos in the much awaited contest. Atletico face injury crisis with Jose Gimenez the latest victim. Gareth Bale and Pepe remain unavailable for Madrid. Catch live score and updates from Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League semi-final first leg live score and updates:

1710 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first leg of the first semi-final between local rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The Bernabeu would be out in full voice and hope for a better showing from their team than the last time around in Europe. Atletico are plagued with injuries and that could be their undoing in a contest that has brought them plenty of heartbreak over the years

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd