Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Goals, videos and match highlights

Real Madrid beat city rivals Atletico to set themselves a Champions League final against Juventus in Cardiff on June 3. It was a thrilling derby as the rejuvenated hosts attempted to turn the tables. And they did succeed in the first 16 minutes of the game, scoring two goals to silent Los Blancos supporters. Real, who came into the game confidently and with an advantage after securing a 3-0 lead, was taken by surprise when Atletico opened the scoreline in the 12th minute, which was followed by a successful penalty four minutes later.

However, defending champions Real asserted their superiority with Isco’s away goal a few minutes before half time after Benzema displayed sublime skill to set up the goal.

Here are the goal highlights:

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid

Saul Niguez rose the highest in the box to power a header past Keylor Navas in the 12th minute. The midfielder waited for the ball from Koke, who displayed excellent skills to assist a cross from the corner. The goal not only gave Atletico hope of a comeback but also a change in the momentum as it set Vicente Calderón Stadium roaring.

Saul Niguez Goal Atletico Madrid vs RealMadrid 11 05 2017 HD: http://t.co/3Lw3fJY3tm via @YouTube — boogle25 (@boogle25) 10 May 2017

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Madrid

Antoine Griezmann successfully converted the penalty awarded to Atletico in the 16th minute after Fernando Torres was brought down by Raphael Varane. Griezmann took the revenge for missing out the penalty in the Champions League 2016 final that cost them the title. Navas tried to save the shot from the French man but his hands weren’t strong enough to keep it out as it found its way through his gloves into the net.

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Madrid

Isco scored to give Real an advantage of an away goal in the 42nd minute. Benzema showed real class and super skills to create an opening to get the ball out of a tight spot as three Atletico defenders failed to snatch it away from the French striker. He passed the ball to Toni Kroos whose strike was saved by Oblak. However Isco was in position to shove the ball into the net.

Real Madrid will now meet Juventus, who beat AS Monaco in the semifinals, in hope of lifting the title again.

