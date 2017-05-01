When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, what time does it start, live online streaming and TV coverage

It is the third time in five years that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League. (Source: Reuters/AP) It is the third time in five years that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League. (Source: Reuters/AP)

The UEFA Champions League has been decided by the Madrid Derby twice in the last four years. Both times, it has been Real Madrid who have come up on top. The second time, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone cut a frustrated figure and the comments he made after the match led to frenzied speculation about his future with the club. But it was all unfounded and Simeone has stuck with his beloved Atletico and has maintained their reputation as one of the powerhouses in Europe. Their next-door neighbours, on the other hand, have been dominant in the knockout stages thus far this season and thus, predicting a winner from this match is a difficult task.

When is the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid ?

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid’s Champions League semi-final clash will be on 12:15 AM IST Wednesday, May 3.

Where is the Madrid Derby being played?

The first leg of the match is to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, the home ground of Real Madrid.

Which TV channels will air the Madrid derby live?

The match will be relayed live on Ten Sports.

Where can one follow the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid live online?

The match can be live streamed on the Ten Sports web site. For updates and live online commentary, follow IndianExpress.com

