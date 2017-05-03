Cristiano Ronaldo was onside for first goal against Atletico Madrid – here’s why

Cristiano Ronaldo was not adjudged offside for the first goal against Atletico Madrid. (Source: Screenshot) Cristiano Ronaldo was not adjudged offside for the first goal against Atletico Madrid. (Source: Screenshot)

On Wednesday, Real Madrid beat local rivals Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. The result has helped Real take a big step towards securing a spot in a second consecutive Champions League final. All three goals were scored by Cristiano Ronaldo. While the second and the third are clear goals with no room for argument, the first seems to be one in which Ronaldo is debated to be off-side.

The Incident

In the 10th minute of the match, Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal passed the ball from midfield to Sergio Ramos on the right – close to the Atletico box. Ramos sends in a cross that Atletico’s Savic heads clear. The Real Madrid players closest to the ball at the time of Savic clearing it are Karim Benzema and Ronaldo. The ball is too high for Benzema to reach and so it was clearly intended for the latter who was standing to the Frenchman’s left. Ronaldo was offside when Ramos sent the cross in.

The clearance goes only as far as Casemiro who sends the ball back into the area with a mishit. This time, Ronaldo is well on side and heads the ball past Jan Oblak to give Real Madrid an early lead.

What the rule says

Law 11 of FIFA’s ‘Laws of the Game’ defines the offside rule. Among the many scenarios defined by the law to decide when a player is or isn’t offside, one is when he “interferes with the opponent.” According to the law this happens when the player under question is:

• preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponent’s line of vision

• challenging an opponent for the ball

• clearly attempting to play a ball which is close to him when this action impacts on an opponent

• making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball

In this case, the third point i.e, “clearly attempting to play a ball which is close to him when this action impacts on an opponent,” is what would most likely be taken into consideration since Ronaldo doesn’t seem to commit any of the other offences.

Video replays would show that Ronaldo would not have been able to make a meaningful connection with the ball with his head as it had dipped in front of him. But, replays also show that he had made the jump, which could be counted as an attempt to play the ball. How much of an impact that has on the defenders around him, is one that could be left to the referee’s judgement. Hence what we have got now is this:

# Ramos’ cross was clearly intended to find Ronaldo, who was offside, as it was too high for it to be intended for Benzema and

# The cross is too low for him to head it in but Ronaldo does make a half-hearted jump which could be construed as attempting to play the ball. How much of an impact this had on the Atletico players around him is down to the officials’ judgement.

Hence,if the linesman had waved the flag, there wouldn’t have been much for Real Madrid to argue about as he must have thought, in that scenario, that Ronaldo was inerfering with his opponents.

In the end, neither the referee nor the linesman found anything wrong with Ronaldo’s movement. Even the Atletico players didn’t protest as they normally would if they considered it off side. And so, this time, the argument leans in favour of Cristiano Ronaldo.

