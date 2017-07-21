Real Madrid to play Barcelona right after Club World Cup

The second league match between the two will come as the season reaches its climax, in the second-to-last round on May 6. (Source: Reuters) The second league match between the two will come as the season reaches its climax, in the second-to-last round on May 6. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid will host Barcelona in a “clasico” match in late December, just after Madrid returns from playing at the Club World Cup.

The Spanish league calendar, released Friday, pits Madrid against Barcelona on Dec. 20, a Wednesday, in the Spanish capital. That will be four days after the final of the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, in which Madrid will compete as winner of the Champions League.

The second league match between the two will come as the season reaches its climax, in the second-to-last round on May 6.

Madrid and Barcelona will start the season by playing the two legs of the Spanish Super Cup on Aug. 13 and 16. The opening round of the Spanish league is on the weekend of Aug. 19-20.

Madrid will begin its title defense of the Spanish league at Deportivo La Coruna, while Barcelona will host Real Betis.

