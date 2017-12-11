Real Madrid to face PSG in UEFA Champions League last 16

UEFA Champions League group formations for the Last 16. (Source: AP) UEFA Champions League group formations for the Last 16. (Source: AP)

UEFA Champions League draw conducted in Nyon, Switzerland threw a blockbuster on Monday with defending champions Real Madrid drawn against French champions and powerhouses PSG in the round of 16. In what was clearly the pick of the tie, it will pit the Spanish champions against the French champions with 12-time European champions Real Madrid looking to win the trophy for a third consecutive time. In other exciting matches from the draw, Manchester United face Sevilla and Chelsea will play Barcelona.

Real Madrid, finished second in their group to Tottenham Hotspur, and have been made to pay with an extremely tough proposition in PSG who had finished top of their group including by blanking Bayern Munich at home.

Last season’s runners-up Juventus will go up against Spurs, one of five English teams in the draw. Other English teams in the draw: Manchester City will face Swiss club Basel while Liverpool will go up against Porto.

City, runaway leaders in the Premier League, would be eager to make a mark in Europe under the guidance of Pep Guardiola and are likely to have an easy time against Basel.

Bayern Munich, who finished second in the group stages behind PSG, were drawn with Turkish outsiders Besiktas. AS Roma’s reward for finish above Chelsea is an interesting tie against Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk.

The first legs take place on February 13-14 and February 20-21 with the return legs on March 6-7 and March 13-14.

