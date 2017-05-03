Real Madrid substitutes play vital role in 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in Champions League semis

Lucas Vazquez proved instrumental in the third goal by Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: Reuters) Lucas Vazquez proved instrumental in the third goal by Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: Reuters)

Another hattrick, another great performance! Real Madrid beat Atletico 3-0 at home in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals and all three goals were were scored by key striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Zinedine Zidane’s men held the possession and dominated in most parts of the match as the Portugal captain scored the opening goal in the 10th minute itself. With Gareth Bale and Pepe injured, Zidane’s bench game was too strong for the visitors to counter as they missed their usual power to change and control the game till the end.

Real Madrid saw three substitutions, all in the second half, that had a major impact on the game.

Nacho replaced Daniel Carvajal in 46th minute

Carvajal saw what looked like a hamstring injury few minutes before the half-time whistle and was replaced in the 46th minute of the game by Nacho. Usually playing as a central back, Nacho filled the gaps to play at right back instead to help dominate against local city rivals Atletico.

Marco Asensio replaced Isco in 68th minute

Asensio added plenty of pace on the wings when he replaced Isco, who was booked just a few minutes into the second half. The replacement in the 68th minute brought new energy to the home side as he crushed the Atletico defence. It became hard for Lucas Hernandez and Savic to cope with the Spanish footballer’s speed.

Lucas Vazquez replaced Karim Benzema in 77th minute

A lacklustre performance by Benzema saw him being replaced in the 77th minute with another impact player Vazquez. Although he still does not come in the same category as Asensio and Isco, his contribution to the game in the last ten minutes was instrumental to the third goal. His assist came just six minutes before the whistle and he caused further damage to a tired Atletico.

Simeone, who also made three substitutions, was left without any answer to a strong Los Blancos squad which was refreshed by vital substitutions during the game.

