Real Madrid start of the season concerning and alarming, says Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos said that there were no excuses. (Source: AP) Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos said that there were no excuses. (Source: AP)

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos raised concerns after the defending champions’ 1-0 defeat at home in the hands of Real Betis on Wednesday. They currently stand at the seventh position with half as many points as table topper and rival Barcelona have.

After the surprising defeat, Los Blancos captain told the media, “It’s a f*cking bad start. It’s concerning and alarming, as [this bad start at home] has included games against opponents that we would normally beat at the Bernabeu.”

He, nevertheless, said that the Santiago Bernabeu side has to be self-critical yet move on by thinking about the next matches. “But we must move on, be self-critical and think about the next games. We are the same players who were winning titles a month ago,” said Ramos. “We have to be united and think of ourselves, but there is a great team here and there are no excuses.”

Real Madrid have not been able to win a single match at home this season, having ended the first two in draws against Valencia and Levante. The Spaniard added, “I don’t know why it’s so hard for us to score at the Bernabeu. The minutes passed but the goal did not come and it was difficult. We created the chances, but we just missed the goal.”

