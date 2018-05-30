Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Real Madrid sign young Brazilian forward Rodrigo Rodrigues

Rodrigo Rodrigues has joined Real Madrid on a six-year deal from Gremio Novorizontino, his representatives have confirmed.

Published: May 30, 2018 4:18:30 pm
Rodrigo Rodrigues, Rodrigo Rodrigues news, Rodrigo Rodrigues updates, Rodrigo Rodrigues transfer, Rodrigo Rodrigues Real Madrid, sports news, football, Indian Express The 18-year-old was pictured at Real Madrid’s training ground with a club shirt. (Source: Instagram)
Young Brazilian forward Rodrigo Rodrigues has joined Real Madrid on a six-year deal from Gremio Novorizontino, his representatives have confirmed.

The 18-year-old was pictured at Real Madrid’s training ground with a club shirt and will join Real Madrid Castilla, the European champions’ reserve side, next season.

“It’s a dream to wear the shirt of the best club in the world,” said Rodrigo in an Instagram post from his representatives, NG Soccer.

“I am certain that I am in the best place to grow as a player. I hope to bring a lot of happiness to the fans and win titles.”

Spanish reports confirmed the deal, subject to a medical, but the cost of the signing was not disclosed.

Madrid signed another exciting Brazilian prospect, Vinicius Junior, in May 2017 for 45 million euros ($52 million), and he is set to join up with the squad for their pre-season tour in the United States this summer.

