Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News

Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos releases debut rap composition

Sergio Ramos announced debut rap composition 'SR4' little more than a week ahead of Real's Champions League final against Liverpool in Kiev.

By: Reuters | Madrid | Published: May 18, 2018 8:09:21 pm
Sergio Ramos Sergio Ramos made the announcement on his Instagram page. (File photo)
Related News

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos’s goalscoring record in big games shows he is used to being something of a solo act and on Friday he took that one step further by releasing a music single.

Ramos, 32, announced debut rap composition ‘SR4’ little more than a week ahead of Real’s Champions League final against Liverpool in Kiev.

Revealing the news on his Instagram page, Ramos indicated that there would be more to come from Sergio the singer: “My house, some friends, plenty of magic and this is the result. My life in a song… and lots of verses still to write.”

Footballers have a long history of trying their hand on the music scene. Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho, American international Clint Dempsey, Brazil international Neymar and former Real midfielder Royston Drenthe all attempted a foray into music and released singles over the past few years.

The England national football team have previously had chart success with ‘Back Home’ reaching number one in 1970 and ‘World in Motion’ also topping the charts ahead of the 1990 World Cup.

In Spain success has been more mixed, with Paris St Germain forward Jese Rodriguez, who spent last season on loan at Stoke City, part of a Reggaeton music group called Big Flow.

It remains to be seen whether or not Ramos will hit the right notes.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 52 : 18 May, 2018
Delhi Daredevils
VS
Chennai Super Kings
  • 7 mins ago

    WICKET!

    Abhishek Sharma fails to replicate what he did against RCB. The left-hander mis-hits a short…

  • 10 mins ago

    Abhishek Sharma comes out

    Abhishek Sharma showed his abilities with the bat in DD's last encounter against RCB where…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
I don’t know why they don’t want to play day-night Test matches. It’s an interesting format and we should try it 