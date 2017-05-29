Real Madrid players hit the beach, party hard ahead of Champions League final, see inside pics

The team was in a holiday mood as they rested for the Champions League final match. The team was in a holiday mood as they rested for the Champions League final match.

Real Madrid players enjoyed their much deserved break after they won the La Liga title for the first time since 2012.

The team was in a holiday mood as they rested for the last game of the season but also their most important – UEFA Champions League 2017 final.

The Spanish giants had no games this weekend, after failing to qualify for the Copa del Rey final, a title Barcelona retained.

The League winners shared pictures on their official Instagram accounts, letting their fans know what they are upto during the weekend. While captain Sergio Ramos spent his free time with Keylor Navas, Lucas Vasquez who were all present with their respective partners, enjoying wine.

Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo felt ‘fresh’ after enjoying his time on a yacht. James Rodriguez, who is speculated with a move to Manchester United, spent his weekend at a pool side.

Karim Benzema posted a picture of himself playing on a piano while Alvaro Morata took to the seas with his girlfriend. He wrote in his post, “A few days off before the championship final with the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Danilo and Marcelo spent the weekend playing a game of Teqball while Mateo Kovacic enjoyed a swim with his friends.

Zinedine Zidane’s men will fight Juventus for the Champions League title on June 3.

