Real Madrid players dominate UEFA Champions League team of the year

Real Madrid players, unsurprisingly constitute half of the team of the tournament for the recently concluded 2016/17 season of the UEFA Champions League. Of the 18 players included in the squad, eight are from the Real, who became the first team to defend their Champions League title this week.

The goalkeepers for the tournament are Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and runners-up Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon. This is the only part of the team where Real Madrid players haven’t been included. Aming the defenders are Real captain Sergio Ramos, Dani Cavajal and Marcelo. Atletico’s Diego Godin and Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci are the others that are on the list. Real Madrid’s midfield is seen as a big reason why they romped through the knockout stages of the tournament and sure enough, of the six available slots, four are Real Madrid players. These are Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro. Apart from them are Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko and Miralem Pjanic of Juventus.

No two players are from the same club among the forwards. This season’s and the tournament’s all-time highest top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo is slotted with Lionel Messi. Messi scored 11 this year while Ronaldo ended the tournament with 12. Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, who trails Ronaldo and Messi to be third highest goal scorer this season is also in the list alongwith Monaco’s teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe. Atletico’s Antonie Griezmann completes the list.

