Latest News
  • Real Madrid overcome resurgent Atletico Madrid, book a second consecutive UEFA Champions League final

Real Madrid overcome resurgent Atletico Madrid, book a second consecutive UEFA Champions League final

Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 to book a place in the UEFA Champions League final.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 11, 2017 2:47 am
Isco scored the crucial away goal after Real Madrid conceded twice to Atletico Madrid. (Source: Reuters)

The Vicente Calderon was bouncing towards the end of the match. Rain started pouring down on the fans and players as the Calderon counted the final minutes of it’s life in Europe. At the time, it looked like Atletico Madrid might be winning their semi-final against cross-town rivals Real Madrid. But the situation was anything but.

Atletico needed to score three goals in the last five minutes to set a date with the Old Lady in Cardiff on June 4. It was a nearly impossible task, not just at the time but since the beginning of the match. They started the match with a 3-goal deficit that they carried over from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

More to come….

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Vijender Singh hasn’t won even half a major title 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur

51st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 11, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur

54th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata