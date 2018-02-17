  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos sprains knee ligament

The Spanish club says tests revealed Toni Kroos has a sprained ligament in his knee. It did not give an estimated time of recovery.

By: AP | Published: February 17, 2018 12:19 am
Toni Kroos, Toni Kroos Real Madrid, Real Toni Kroos, Toni Kroos injury, sports news, football, Indian Express Toni Kroos played all 90-plus minutes on Wednesday in the 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. (Source: AP)
Top News

Real Madrid says Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has injured a ligament in his left leg.

The Spanish club says tests revealed Kroos has a sprained ligament in his knee. It did not give an estimated time of recovery.

Kroos is a first-choice player. He played all 90-plus minutes on Wednesday in the 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. The second leg of their round-of-16 tie is on March 6.

Madrid’s match at Real Betis on Sunday is the first of three Spanish league games in a span of seven days. It visits Leganes on Wednesday and hosts Alaves on Feb. 24.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

Your name never stands for anything, only performances do. I need to prove it to everyone and myself that I can perform well again 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table