Real Madrid is a ‘legendary’ club, says Zinedine Zidane after Champions League win

After a thumping 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final late night on Saturday, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane described the club as “legendary”. Speaking to reporters after the match, the former Real Madrid midfielder said that he is glad to be a part of club’s history. “This is a legendary club. This is a club that has won 13 European Cups so I’m happy to be part of this history,” he was quoted as saying by BBC.

The 45-year old further added that his side will look to enjoy winning the trophy for the third time in a row. “We are going to think about what we achieved, enjoy the moment first. This is the most important thing now,” he said.

With the win, Real became the most successful club in Champions League history with 13 titles under their name. Speaking on his strategies as a manager, the former French international said that he is just carrying forward the club’s legacy. “What I am doing is just a continuation — I have just started as a coach, what I am experiencing with my players is impressive,” he was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

He further complimented the players who are hungry for win. “There is no secret. It is just a lot of work. We have players who are very good, but behind that there is lots of hard work. They have the desire, the hunger to win,” he said.

“We are not going to settle now for anything. You know that at the start of the season we always want to win everything,” he said on being questioned about shifting priorities from league to European competition. He further added that his squad have no possible limits. “I need to congratulate the players as it is not at all easy what they are doing,” Zidane said after the game in the Ukrainian capital. This is the business. There are no words for it. That is what this squad is all about. They have no limit to what they can do,” he said.

Gareth Bale scored twice on Saturday, while Karim Benzema scored on a night injuries to Mohamed Salah and Dani Carvajal and goalkeeping howlers from Liverpool’s Loris Karius became the highlight.

