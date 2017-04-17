Isco reveals heartwarming reason for celebrations after Sporting Gijon goals, watch video

Real Madrid’s Isco signed autographs for fans in Gijon. (Source: YouTube screenshot) Real Madrid’s Isco signed autographs for fans in Gijon. (Source: YouTube screenshot)

Isco delivered a stellar performance against Sporting Gijon to help Real Madrid keep their grip tight on the La Liga title. One of the nine changes made by Zinedine Zidane after the first leg of Champions League quarter-final line up, Isco proved his mettle by first leveling the match in the first half and later scoring the winning goal in the 90th minute to beat Sporting by 3-2.

Other than his powerful performance on the field, it was Isco’s celebration that generated talk and praise from fans across the world. And later it was revealed the reason behind the celebration – an eight year old girl.

The Andalusian met the eight-year-old girl Manar at a customary autograph session a day before the match in Gijon. She introduced her hearing disabled parents to him before posing for a picture with them with ‘the sign’, that was later replicated in his goal celebration.

The young fan explained that the sign means ‘I love you’ and requested the Spanish midfielder to show the sign if he scores a goal in the match. And he did – two of them.

A man of his words, Isco not only remembered the sign but also obliged by repeating the gesture. After the match, Isco said, “The girl asked me to make the sign that means ‘I love you’ if I scored. I thought of her and did it.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd