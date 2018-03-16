Real Madrid face Juventus in UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

The Champions League draw for quarterfinals was conducted at UEFA Headquarters in Nyon. (Source: Reuters) The Champions League draw for quarterfinals was conducted at UEFA Headquarters in Nyon. (Source: Reuters)

Two-time defending champion Real Madrid will play Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals in a repeat of last season’s final.

Madrid will travel to Turin for the first leg against the Italian champion which it beat 4-1 at Cardiff in the 2017 final. Liverpool was drawn to host Manchester City first in an all-English clash.

Five-time champions Barcelona and Bayern Munich were paired with teams who have never won the tournament. Barcelona is at home first against Roma, and Munich faces Sevilla in the first leg in Spain.

First-leg games are played April 3-4. Return games are on April 10-11. The final is on May 26 at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

First-leg games, April 3-4

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Roma (Italy)

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Juventus (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

Liverpool (England) vs. Manchester City (England)

Second-leg games, April 10-11

Roma (Italy) vs. Barcelona (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Sevilla (Spain)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Juventus (Italy)

Manchester City (England) vs. Liverpool (England)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App