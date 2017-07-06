Real Madrid defender Fabio Coentrao joins Sporting Lisbon on loan

Fabio Coentrao played just six games for Real Madrid in 2016-17 season. (Source: Reuters file) Fabio Coentrao played just six games for Real Madrid in 2016-17 season. (Source: Reuters file)

Real Madrid’s left back Fabio Coentrao has returned to Portugal once again after joining Sporting Lisbon on loan until the end of the 2017-18 season, the Spanish club announced on Wednesday. “I’m very happy to have the chance to play at this great club,” he said on Twitter. He had joined for the Spanish champions from Benfica in 2011 for 30 million Euros.

He will be looking to rebuild his career after barely finding a place in the side for Zinedine Zidane-managed Real even with many of the fringe players getting opportunities to feature in a campaign that was stretched to include the Club World Cup, Champions League passage into the final and until the final day in the Spanish league.

It didn’t help matters for the Portuguese defender with injuries hurting his career and reducing his chances of making it to the lineup even further. He spent a year at Monaco in 2015/16 before coming back to the Spanish capital. He featured in just 15 games for the club based in the French municipality.

Coentrao has played 106 games in five full seasons for Real, spending the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Monaco. He has never played more than 20 league games in a single season. In that time he has won two La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues and a Copa del Rey.

He has made 51 appearances for the Seleccao but a thigh injury prevented him from participating in the country’s euphoric Euro 2016 winning campaign which was held in France. At the club level, he made six appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid but was not part of the starting XI or the bench for the Champions League winning squad over Juventus.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd