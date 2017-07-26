Real Madrid close to signing Kylian Mbappe in world record deal: Reports

Kylian Mbappe exploded on to the scene in the second half of the season for Monaco. (Source: AP File) Kylian Mbappe exploded on to the scene in the second half of the season for Monaco. (Source: AP File)

Kylian Mbappe is very close to becoming a Real Madrid player in a world record deal that would bring the highly rated midfielder from Monaco to the Spanish capital. The club have reportedly reached a deal in principle to bring Mbappe to the Bernabeu for 180 million Euros ($210m, £160m) in what will quite easily beat the previous most expensive signing of Paul Pogba to Manchester United from Juventus last year (105 million Euros).

Spanish sports daily Marca citing sources close to the developments said the teenager is on the verge of completing the move in the coming few days with the player to sign a six-year contract.

French newspapers Le Parisien and Nice Matin were quick to announce that Monaco had denied the report. It must be added here that Monaco, who currently hold the services of Mbappe, had warned clubs of staying away from the teenager as he is not for sale.

The rumour mill has not gone into a tizzy on Mbappe alone. Neymar, Barcelona’s 25-year-old Brazilian superstar, is

also at the centre of attention with speculation linking him to PSG for a world record 222 million Euros.

However that move has quietened down in the recent few days following strong words by Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and in a picture posted by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique with Neymar and the text “se queda” (he’s staying).

Were the deal to go through for Mbappe to Real Madrid, it would be a massive coup for Zinedine Zidane managed club with many European clubs interested in the hottest property in the market. There was reported interested by PSG, other Premier League giants including Manchester City.

Real Madrid haven’t yet commented on the report with the club currently involved in pre-season games in the United States ahead of the UEFA Super Cup against Manchester United on August 8.

The club are looking to fill the void left upfront following the exit of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea for a reported 80 million Euros. Zidane, when asked about Mbappe last week, said that the team was short by one attacker following the Spaniard’s move to London. “I am not saying we are lacking a centre forward but we are short of one attacker, that’s how things are,” he said. “We will see how we will manage that.”

As per the report in Marca, Real Madrid are set to pay Monaco between 150-160 million Euros with add-ons of between 20 and 30 million for Mbappe. He will earn a reported seven million at the club, should he arrive.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd