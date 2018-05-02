Real Madrid celebrate Champions League semifinal victory against Bayern Munich

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Real Madrid players celebrated the victory against Bayern Munich after beating them 4-3 on aggregate in the Champions League semifinal.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 2, 2018 9:14:22 am
real madrid vs bayern Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and teammates celebrate after the match. (Source: Reuters)
Real Madrid found their way to the third straight UEFA Champions League final after beating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate. Last year it was a late penalty but this year it was a goalkeeping blunder by Sven Ulreich that gifted them the final spot.

The defending champions conceded early at home on Tuesday’s semifinal second-leg but stayed on track for a 2-2 draw against the German giants. Joshua Kimmich scored early for the away team to set the stage for another comeback after Juventus’ in the quarterfinals. But Los Blancos reacted quickly with an equaliser from Karim Benzema.

The second-half had an even more exciting start with Benzema scoring a crucial one just 20 seconds into it, thanks to a blunder from Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich, who was filling in for injured regular keeper Manuel Neuer.

James Rodriguez scored in the 63rd minute but it was not enough to stop his former team from entering the final even though it kept the pressure on the hosts until the last minute.

Here is how the players celebrated after the match:

Real Madrid will face either Roma or Liverpool in the final.

