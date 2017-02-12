Real Madrid back on top after crucial win against Osasuna

Real Madrid’s Isco, cerebrates his goal with teammates after scoring against Osasuna. Feb.11, 2017. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Real Madrid’s Isco, cerebrates his goal with teammates after scoring against Osasuna. Feb.11, 2017. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga after winning a testing away clash against Osasuna 3-1 on Saturday thanks to goals from talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, midfielder Isco and substitute Lucas Vazquez. Osasuna striker Sergio Leon cancelled out Ronaldo’s 24th-minute opener in the 33rd after defender Tano had been carried off with a sickening double leg break. Isco restored Real’s lead in the 62nd and Zinedine Zidane’s side added a third through Vazquez with the last kick of the game.

Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas needed to produce a string of quality saves to preserve their advantage before Vazquez sealed only a second league win in seven visits to the perennial La Liga strugglers. Real top the standings on 49 points, leapfrogging Barcelona on 48 after the champions thrashed Alaves 6-0 on Saturday. Zidane’s side have two games in hand on their arch rivals as they bid to win the title for the first time since 2012.