Real Madrid agree to sign David De Gea in a £65m deal: Report

With rumours about David De Gea’s move from Manchester United flying lately, Spanish media has reported that Real Madrid have agreed to sign the goalkeeper in a £65m deal.

Reports in Diario Madridista claimed that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs, with the move being finalised at £61million with £4m in add-ons.

The 26-year-old has been a target of the Spanish giants since 2015 and the deal finally looks to have materialised, if reports are to be believed. An administrative error in 2015 stole from the La Liga winners a deal to bring De Gea from Old Trafford.

After the last match De Gea played for United, the Spanish footballer uploaded a picture of himself applauding fans with the caption “Thank you for your unconditional support.”

Thank you for your unconditional support! 👏🏻 Gracias por vuestro apoyo siempre! #mufc pic.twitter.com/kb98KTA7eF — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) 21 May 2017

The gesture only put more fuel to fire, as many linked that to him playing his last game for the English club. He made 35 Premier League appearances this campaign for the Red Devils, who have had a rather lackluster season, finishing sixth on the table, with their only hope of qualifying for the next season relying on Europa League final against Ajax.

If the move materialises, De Gea will replace Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas at Real Madrid, who won the La Liga title last weekend and will be hoping for another trophy in their kitty when they face Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3.

