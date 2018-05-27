‘Fit to win any football match’ Gareth Bale’s wonder goal takes Twitter by storm

Gareth Bale scored Real Madrid’s second goal with a sensational overhead kick. (Source: Reuters) Gareth Bale scored Real Madrid’s second goal with a sensational overhead kick. (Source: Reuters)

Gareth Bale’s overhead kick was highlight of what turned out to be a Champions League filled with moments that could be coverted into viral gifs for weeks on end. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 and all four goals were scored in the second half. Before that, the first half saw Mohamed Salah being taken off the field after a challenge by Sergio Ramos led to him landing awkwardly on his shoulder. Salah was in tears as he walked off and a big question mark looms over his participation in the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia. The first goal of the night came when Loris Karius scoffed an underarm throw to one of his centre-backs. Karim Benzema put a foot right in front of Karius’ hands as the ball left them and it rolled away into goal.

Gareth Bale was brought on for Isco in the 61st minute and three minutes was sliding down the pitch. In between that time, he rose magnificently with his back to goal to meet the ball with an overhead kick and send it past Karius. Bale then made it worse and effectively ended the match when he lasered a shot from a long way outside the box straight to Karius and the ball bounced out of the keeper’s hands, over his shoulder and into goal.

Conversations on social media have revolved around Bale’s goal, Karius’ howlers and whether Sergio Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah or not.

Gareth wins it for Real Madrid with a wonder goal and a howler. Surely any club would pay the Bale now. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 26, 2018

Let’s be serious here. Real Madrid deserves to win it. They beat PSG (French champions)

Juve (Italian champions)

Bayern (German champions) En route to the final. Plus Gareth Bale’s goal fit to win any football match. Never mind a UCL final. Nobody can deny them. ?????? — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) May 26, 2018

1. Salah deserved better

2. The foul by Ramos on Salah was not dirty. It was just really unfortunate that it caused that type of injury

3. Bale’s goal was so much more difficult than many will ever realize

4. Please remember that Karius is a human being first. Have compassion — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) May 26, 2018

OH MY GOD !!!! Was that the best finals goal I’ve ever seen !!!!? better than Ronaldo’s!! Better than mandzukic’s!! ???? oh brother what have I have just seen ???!?!? #UCLfinal @GarethBale11 world class !!!!!! — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 26, 2018

Honestly believe Ramos knew what he was doing. We’ve seen similar things from him in the past too. http://t.co/Z4sNwt2uf2 — Aditi Chauhan (@aditi03chauhan) May 26, 2018

There is yet to be official word on the extend of Salah’s injury but it has been widely speculated that he has suffered from a dislocated shoulder, which, if true, would invariably keep him out of the World Cup.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd