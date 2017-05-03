Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid: Highlights, blow-by-blow account of Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored right goals in his last three Champions League matches. (Source: AP) Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored right goals in his last three Champions League matches. (Source: AP)

Real Madrid have all but booked a place in a second consecutive Champions League final by beating cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid 3-0. Real were clearly the better side at the Santiago Bernabeu but the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in their line up is what clearly set them apart. On a night when both sides were guilty of missing goal scoring opportunities, Ronaldo found the target on a consistent basis and was a constant threat to the Atletico defence.

Here is how the three goals went in:

Goal 1 (Ronaldo 10′)

Ronaldo scoring the first goal. (Source: Reuters) Ronaldo scoring the first goal. (Source: Reuters)

Sergio Ramos puts in a cross from the right wing and Atletico’s Savic meets it first but it goes only to Casemiro who puts it back in. Ronaldo rose above everyone else this time and powered the header past Jan Oblak. Ronaldo was off side when Ramos first put the cross in but he was clearly on when Casemiro made his cross.

Goal 2 (Ronaldo 73′)

Ronaldo almost dismissively shook off Filipe Luis before thundering in the second. (Source: Reuters) Ronaldo almost dismissively shook off Filipe Luis before thundering in the second. (Source: Reuters)

While the legality of the first goal may be a topic of debate, there can be no doubt about the fact that the second goal on the night was as fair as they come. Marcelo put in a low cross and Benzema, standing at the edge of the D holds off Godin successfully. The Frenchman then passes it to Ronaldo who almost dismissively shakes off Filipe Luis and smashes it past Oblak into the top left corner. The second goal was clearly the best of the lot.

Goal 3 (Ronaldo 86′)

The third goal was scored just a few minutes after the second. (Source: Reuters) The third goal was scored just a few minutes after the second. (Source: Reuters)

Ronaldo slipped the ball to Lucas Vazquez. Vazquez was almost forced to run the ball out but he manages to put it back in. Diego Godin, who had gone to block Vazquez, only ended up leaving Ronaldo with ample time and space when he got the ball to line up the shot. Real were three up and Atletico heads drooped on their shoulders.

