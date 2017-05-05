Real Kashmir FC to become first team from Kashmir to play on foreign soil

Second Division I-League football team Real Kashmir FC will become the first club team from the valley to play on a foreign soil when they take on third-tier Scottish League club Stenhousemuir in July this year.

“We have been invited by Stenhousemuir FC to play a pre- season friendly at their stadium at Larbert on July 8. The boys are excited about the prospect of getting an opportunity to play against a quality side which will help them improve their game,” an official of the Real Kashmir FC said.

Real Kashmir FC made their I-League debut last season and had mixed results, winning three of their six fixtures in the preliminary round.

While crosstown rivals Lonestar Kashmir FC topped the group and qualified for the final round, Real Kashmir FC lost out to Delhi United on goal difference after both the teams were locked on nine points.

