Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News
  • Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane praises ‘formidable’ rival Jurgen Klopp

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane praises ‘formidable’ rival Jurgen Klopp

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has hailed “formidable” opposite number Juergen Klopp ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool.

By: Reuters | Updated: May 22, 2018 8:18:09 pm
Zinedine Zidane, Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid, Real Madrid news, Zinedine Zidane news sports news, Champions League, football, Indian Express Zinedine Zidane was full of praise for the English club’s German coach, who has led Liverpool to two European finals since he took the helm towards the end of 2015. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has hailed “formidable” opposite number Juergen Klopp ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool.

Zidane was full of praise for the English club’s German coach, who has led Liverpool to two European finals since he took the helm towards the end of 2015.

“I don’t know him personally, I’ve never spoken with him, but I’ve seen his work and it’s formidable,” Zidane said.

“He has shown it over the years, not only at Dortmund but also now with Liverpool, too. I respect him a lot for what he’s doing in the Champions League and Premier League.”

The Frenchman also said he expects a clash of styles when the two sides meet on Saturday. “I don’t think we play the same kind of football as a team,” he said, adding that Real will be fully prepared and do not expect any surprises. Everyone speaks about the three up front [Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane] and says they’re less at the back, but they’re a team unit. They’ve got to the final and deserve to be there, just like us.

“My work with the staff is to prepare for the game well, as we always do, and try to do them damage.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Qualifier 1 : 22 May, 2018
Sunrisers Hyderabad
VS
Chennai Super Kings
View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
I don’t know why they don’t want to play day-night Test matches. It’s an interesting format and we should try it 
Advertisement