Reading sign winger Modou Barrow from Swansea City

By: Reuters | Published:August 4, 2017 3:04 pm
Reading have signed winger Modou Barrow from Swansea City on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Championship club have announced.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Mo to Reading Football Club and I’m delighted that we have been able to add another player to our squad ahead of the start of the new season,” Reading manager Jaap Stam told the club’s website.

Reading start their Championship campaign against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

