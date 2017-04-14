Rattled Borussia Dortmund seek solace after attack

Borussia Dortmund would also be fretting on injury concerns with Marco Reus. (Source: AP) Borussia Dortmund would also be fretting on injury concerns with Marco Reus. (Source: AP)

Borussia Dortmund face the difficult challenge of recovering from Tuesday’s frightening bomb attack on their team bus as they prepare to host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Players and staff alike were badly shaken after their team coach was rocked by three explosions on the way to Signal Iduna Park ahead of their Champions League tie against Monaco.

Defender Marc Bartra underwent emergency surgery on a fractured wrist and to remove glass that became planted in his arm after the blast shattered windows on the Dortmund bus.

His team-mates also felt the psychological effects, losing 3-2 to Monaco after their quarter-final first leg was pushed back to Wednesday.

Many in the Dortmund squad said they had not wanted to play, while manager Thomas Tuchel railed at the decision to reschedule the match less than 24 hours after the planned kick-off.

“Unless you experienced it, you can’t understand how bad it was for us,” said defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

“I am just happy to be alive, it was the worst day of my life,” he added, referring to the night of the attack.

Tuchel accused UEFA of treating Dortmund as if only a “beer can” had been thrown at their bus.

But European football’s governing body rejected the claim, insisting that both clubs had agreed to play on Wednesday.

German police are still hunting the culprits and an officer was also hurt in the blast.

Tuchel is sure to rotate his fourth-placed squad to try to help give those worst affected by the attack time to recover.

“We must find a way of overcoming that. But we still don’t know how that’s going to happen,” admitted Tuchel.

“Everyone must face up to it in their own way. No one felt it in exactly the same way.

“Some players saw the explosion… there were lots of different feelings and therefore many different ways of handling the trauma.”

