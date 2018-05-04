Rangers name former England captain Steven Gerrard as manager

Steven Gerrard signed a four-year deal as Rangers manager. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Steven Gerrard signed a four-year deal as Rangers manager. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Scottish club Rangers named former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard as their manager on a four-year deal on Friday.

The former England captain, who has coached Liverpool’s Under-18s after hanging up his boots two years ago, replaces Graeme Murty for his first management role.

“I am honoured to become the next manager of Rangers. I have enormous respect for this football club, and its history and tradition,” Gerrard said in a statement on Rangers’ website http://rangers.co.uk/news/headlines/steven-gerrard-confirmed-as-manager.

“I can’t wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this Club has achieved.”

Gerrard made 504 Premier League appearances for Liverpool and also helped the Merseyside club win the Champions League title in the 2004-05 season.

The 37-year-old’s backroom staff will be announced in due course, Rangers added.

“From the very beginning, talks have been extremely positive and we believe that Steven is the right man to drive Rangers forward,” Rangers chairman Dave King said.

“He was extremely impressive throughout our negotiations and we are convinced he has the necessary knowledge and temperament to lead the club to the success we all desire.”

Reinvigorating Rangers will be a big challenge for Gerrard. The club have won a record 54 Scottish league titles but are struggling to recover from the financial problems that saw them reformed in the bottom tier of Scottish football in 2012.

