Rahul Dravid turns 44, wishes pour in for ‘Mr Dependable’

Arguably one of the best batsmen of Test cricket and one of the most technically astute players, Rahul Dravid turned 44 on Wednesday. Former India captain has many records and many memorable innings to his name – with stand alongside VVS Laxman at Eden Gardens against Australia in 2001 one of the most memorable ones.

Nicknamed ‘The Wall’ for his unbreachable defence, that could stretch for multiple overs at end, played 164 Tests for India and 344 ODIs while scoring over 10,000 runs in both the formats in a glittering career.

Dravid, with 13,288 runs and 36 centuries to his name, has the second most runs by an Indian batsmen in Test cricket – behind Sachin Tendulkar. He also captained the side from 2003 to 2007.

Having donned multiple caps throughout a respected career, where he played batsman and skipper, he now is the India A coach and looks after the upcoming talents in the U-19 segment. There have already been impact of his tutelage with KL Rahul – who scored a triple century against England – one of the prime examples.

Virender Sehwag, another of India’s most prolific batsmen, led the way in extending their wishes to Dravid on social media. Sehwag has previously elaborated the importance Dravid has in his life and in extending his cricketing career.

“Rahul Dravid has a special place in my heart. Not many are aware how much he has contributed to the turnaround in my career. I was dropped before the 2007 World Cup and he insisted that I be reinstated for the championship,” Sehwag had once said.

He played in the V.

But was the biggest C. Commitment, Class,Consistency,Care. Proud to have played together.

Happy Birthday #RahulDravid . pic.twitter.com/eflnb49V6v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 11 January 2017

Happy Birthday #RahulDravid .

One of the most selfless, likeable human being ever and the biggest reason to love the name “Rahul” pic.twitter.com/QrS6D8JVxk — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 11 January 2017

True gentleman & GREAT WALL of #Indian #cricket Wishing #RahulDravid a very Happy Birthday. DID YOU KNOW once he took 2 wickets in 2 balls! pic.twitter.com/gPZ6iYijRg — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) 11 January 2017

He was one of cricket’s greatest batsmen, with 24,208 international runs, the 6th highest of all time. Happy 44th Birthday to Rahul Dravid! pic.twitter.com/Ea3yvN1Qav — ICC (@ICC) 11 January 2017

2 Years Ago On This Day @graemesmith49 came all the way to Bangalore to have a piece of Dravid’s Bday Cake 🍰 😄 ❤️ ! #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/1gUdWLIyJ3 — Rahul Dravid FanClub (@RahulDravidFC) 10 January 2017

The year starts. Rahul Dravid comes in pretty early. And then, things are good.

Like in most test matches.

Happy Birthday #RahulDravid — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) 11 January 2017

Happy birthday to a wall that paid for itself and actually brought people joy! Happy birthday Rahul Dravid! — Rohan (@mojorojo) 11 January 2017

Most runs in a calendar year in all intl for India

2626 Rahul Dravid (1999)

2595 V Kohli (2016)

2580 S Ganguly (1999)

2541 S Tendulkar (1998 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) 11 January 2017

Happy Birthday to Rahul ‘The Team Man’ Dravid. Always put ‘Team before self’ They don’t make it like him anymore… #selfless #legend pic.twitter.com/bWb1zlyurc — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 11 January 2017

In the limited overs, Dravid scored 83 half centuries which is the second most for an Indian and fourth overall.

