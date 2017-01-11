Menu

Rahul Dravid turns 44, wishes pour in for ‘Mr Dependable’

Former player and captain Rahul Dravid now holds the post of harnessing raw talent into international players as India U19 coach.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:January 11, 2017 12:38 pm
rahul dravid, dravid, rahul dravid birthday, dravid birthday wishes, rahul dravid birthday tweets, rahul dravid birthday age, rahul dravid age, cricket news, sports news Rahul Dravid has been pivotal to India youngsters’ improvement as India A coach. (Source: Express file photo)

Arguably one of the best batsmen of Test cricket and one of the most technically astute players, Rahul Dravid turned 44 on Wednesday. Former India captain has many records and many memorable innings to his name – with stand alongside VVS Laxman at Eden Gardens against Australia in 2001 one of the most memorable ones.

Nicknamed ‘The Wall’ for his unbreachable defence, that could stretch for multiple overs at end, played 164 Tests for India and 344 ODIs while scoring over 10,000 runs in both the formats in a glittering career.

Dravid, with 13,288 runs and 36 centuries to his name, has the second most runs by an Indian batsmen in Test cricket – behind Sachin Tendulkar. He also captained the side from 2003 to 2007.

Having donned multiple caps throughout a respected career, where he played batsman and skipper, he now is the India A coach and looks after the upcoming talents in the U-19 segment. There have already been impact of his tutelage with KL Rahul – who scored a triple century against England – one of the prime examples.

Virender Sehwag, another of India’s most prolific batsmen, led the way in extending their wishes to Dravid on social media. Sehwag has previously elaborated the importance Dravid has in his life and in extending his cricketing career.

“Rahul Dravid has a special place in my heart. Not many are aware how much he has contributed to the turnaround in my career. I was dropped before the 2007 World Cup and he insisted that I be reinstated for the championship,” Sehwag had once said.

In the limited overs, Dravid scored 83 half centuries which is the second most for an Indian and fourth overall.

