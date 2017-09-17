Only in Express

Radamel Falcao on fire as Monaco thrash Strasbourg

Published:September 17, 2017 5:00 am
falcao, monaco, ligue 1, french ligue 1, Colombia striker Falcao struck twice after the break for his eighth and ninth goals of the season to add to Rony Lopes’s first-half opener. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Radamel Falcao scored a brace and set up another goal as Monaco moved level on points with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain with a 3-0 home victory against promoted Strasbourg on Saturday.

Colombia striker Falcao struck twice after the break for his eighth and ninth goals of the season to add to Rony Lopes’s first-half opener.

Champions Monaco now have 15 points from six games and trail leaders Paris St Germain, who host Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, on goal difference.

Top scorer Falcao now leads PSG’s Edinson Cavani by two goals.

The principality side were thrashed 4-0 at Nice last weekend and, for a while, it seemed they had not fully recovered as they put on a mediocre display in the first half.

But Portuguese forward Lopes latched on to Falcao’s cross in the 44th to put the home side ahead.

Falcao doubled the tally six minutes into the second half, poking home the ball from Jorge’s cross.

The Colombian put the result beyond doubt in the 67th, firing a low shot past Bingourou Kamara after forcing his way past Kader Mangane.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 16, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
45
Zone B - Match 81
FT
42
Patna Pirates beat U.P. Yoddha (45-42)
Sep 17, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone A - Match 82
Sep 17, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone B - Match 83

Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 