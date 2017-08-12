Qualification for 2019 Asian Cup remains priority, says Stephen Constantine

India have registered 13 wins in their last 15 matches and are currently placed 97th in FIFA rankings. (Source: File) India have registered 13 wins in their last 15 matches and are currently placed 97th in FIFA rankings. (Source: File)

According to India’s National football coach Stephen Constantine, India’s tri-nation tournament involving Mauritius and St. Kitts will help them to prepare for their crucial AFC Asian Cup Qualifying tie against Macau on September 5. “The two matches would immensely benefit our quest to maintain an all-win record in the Asian Cup Qualifiers,” Constantine said. India’s three nation program is scheduled to be played in Mumbai from August 19 to 24.

Currently India are leading their group in AFC Asian Cup qualifying, after registering consecutive wins over Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic. “Qualification to the 2019 Asian Cup stays the priority. It will be nice to work with the boys again. They will be coming after a long break. And we need to work hard for them to attain the fitness levels which are required for an International match, the boys need to play matches to understand each other better,” Constantine said.

India have registered 13 wins in their last 15 matches and are currently placed 97th in the FIFA rankings. In July, India had achieved their best FIFA ranking in the last 21 years as they stood at 96. India have improved their ranking by moving up 76 places since March 2015. When Constantine became India’s coach in February 2015, they were ranked 171 and in March they slipped further two places to 173.

