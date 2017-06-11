Qatar’s hosting of FIFA World Cup is not in any danger, says Gianni Infantino

Gianni Infantino himself has been silent on the reasons behind the moves. (Source: AP) Gianni Infantino himself has been silent on the reasons behind the moves. (Source: AP)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has categorically said that the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022 is no threat due to the ongoing diplomatic crisis.

In an interview with Swiss newspapers Le Matin Dimanche and Sonntagszeitung, he stated that Qatar’s hosting was in no danger. This was after he was enquired whether he felt there was any threats to the tournament being staged. “No. In any case, I am not in the habit of speculating and I’m not going to this time either.”

“The essential role of FIFA, as I understand it, is to deal with football and not to interfere in geopolitics,” he said. “We are indeed facing a diplomatic crisis.

“But on the other hand, I am confident that the region will return to a normalised situation. The World Cup is in 2022. In five years.

“Obviously, if football can make a small contribution, in any way, to an improvement, I will not hesitate to offer my help.”

