PV Sindhu excited to be a part of FIFA U-17 World Cup draw

India’s badminton superstar PV Sindhu has stated that she is excited to be a part of the draw for the FIFA u-17 World Cup which will be held in Mumbai in the coming week. In a message on social media, Sindhu wrote, “Excited to not only witness but also be a part of Indian sporting history at the Draw for #FIFAU17WC. #FootballTakesOver Mumbai on 7th July”.

Excited to not only witness, but also be a part of Indian sporting history at the Draw for #FIFAU17WC. #FootballTakesOver Mumbai on 7th July pic.twitter.com/ZkGn18E0mR — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) 3 July 2017

Meanwhile, the Indian team’s home matches have been shifted from Mumbai to Delhi. In a statement released FIFA said, “Following a request from the AIFF, India will play the group matches of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in New Delhi.”

FIFA’s Head of Tournaments, Jamie Yarza had earlier spoken to The Indian Express and said this was done keeping in mind the attendance, “Attendance, especially in the venue where the home team plays its matches, is one of the priorities of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, (as it’s) crucial to achieving the purpose of better positioning football in the country. So the government’s commitment in this regard is highly appreciated,” Yarza said. “We expect this involvement to extend into the area of pollution prevention, which has been an important topic discussed in relation to the tournament, particularly in Delhi. We are now expecting an action response plan to prevent pollution levels from affecting the tournament, which ideally should continue beyond the tournament.”

