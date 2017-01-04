Pune Mayors Cup football tournament: KP XI, UKM, Blue Stag in semi-finals

KP XI, UKM and Blue Stag moved to the semi-finals at the Pune Mayors Cup Football Tournament, organised by Pune District Football Association and played at Dhobarwadi Ground.

In the quarterfinals, played on Tuesday, KP XI edged out NDA Youth Club 1-0, Blue Stag also scored a 1-0 win over Gream Reapers. Utkarsh Krida Manch played out PIFA 2-0.

Following are the results: quarterfinal Round: Boys:

KP XI: 1(santosh rathod 18minUtes.pass by Vinay Kandamuri) bt NDA YC: 0; UKM: 2(Abhishek Jadhav 28 minUtes pass by Gaurav Pande, Udit Sisodia 68 minutes pass by Shubham Kirve) bt PIFA: 0

Blue Stag:1( Milind Damle 12 minutes. Pass by Rakesh Pardeshi) bt Gream Reapers:0.