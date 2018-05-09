Pune: 12-yr-old city boy to represent India at football event in Russia

Son of a vegetable vendor from Pune, Rudresh Gaudnour, would represent the country at this year’s Football for Friendship (F4F) event to be held in Moscow, Russia. The 12-year-old boy from the city will participate in the F4F as a journalist, along with 211 counterparts from different countries.

A student of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Municipal School in Erandwane, Gaudnour has always been a top ranker in school. A football player since the age of 8, Gaudnour is currently a part of ‘Just for Kicks’ (JFK) football team. JFK is a platform through which Gaudnour got the opportunity to participate in F4F summit. Along with Gaudnour, Bengaluru-resident Surya Varikuti would also represent India at the event, as a footballer.

Through this event, the two would also get an opportunity to attend the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2018. A press release stated that the F4F summit is a platform that aims to foster the ideas of friendship and healthy lifestyle, allowing them to engage with fellow students of varied cultures.

