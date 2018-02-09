  • Associate Sponsor
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe gets two-match ban, free to face Marseille

France international Kylian Mbappe, 19, was sent off for a rough challenge on Ismaila Sarr in PSG's 3-2 League Cup semi-final win against Stade Rennes last week.

By: Reuters | Paris | Published: February 9, 2018 9:28 am
PSG are leading Ligue 1 table. Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe is shown a red card by referee Mikael Lesage. (REUTERS)
Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will be back from suspension to face Ligue 1 title rivals Olympique de Marseille later this month after being handed a two-match ban on Thursday by the league’s disciplinary commission. France international Mbappe, 19, was sent off for a rough challenge on Ismaila Sarr in PSG’s 3-2 League Cup semi-final win against Stade Rennes last week.

He was automatically suspended from last weekend’s game at Lille and must also sit out this month’s fixture with Strasbourg but Thursday’s decision, which takes effect from Monday, means he can play against Toulouse on Saturday and OM on February 25. PSG are 11 points clear of second-placed Marseille.

