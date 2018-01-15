PSG winger Lucas Moura expects to leave, is open to Premier League

Manchester United is among the clubs now reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old forward Manchester United is among the clubs now reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old forward

Brazilian winger Lucas expects to leave Paris Saint-Germain and has hinted at a move to the Premier League.

The speedy and tricky Lucas was considered a coup for PSG when it fought off Manchester United to sign him from Sao Paulo in January 2013.

He was a key signing then, but is now merely one of several costing over 40 million euros ($49 million) on a star-studded squad.

United is among the clubs now reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old forward, who has scored 45 goals in 228 appearances for PSG. Last season he netted a career-best 18 goals in all competitions, but coach Unai Emery has hardly used him this term.

Speaking after PSG’s 1-0 win away to Nantes on Sunday, where he was an unused substitute, Lucas seemed resigned to leaving.

Lucas said “it feels like the end of a story for me, unfortunately,” adding that it will be “very difficult” to stay.

Speaking about the Premier League, he added: “English football pleases me a lot. It’s the most keenly contested.”

