PSG vs Real Madrid: When and where to watch the Champions League match, live streaming, time in IST

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice during the first leg. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice during the first leg. (Source: Reuters)

Paris St Germain host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 Match on Wednesday. PSG had a good start in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, managing to lead Real 1-0 at one point but their challenge crumbled in the final minutes and they go into this match with the scoreline at 3-1. The Parisians have the away goal to their name, which means a 2-0 win here would ensure a place in the quarter-finals. But they would be playing the match without 200 million dollar man Neymar in their ranks as the Brazilian had to undergo surgery after an injury sustained in the French Cup quarter-final against Marseille.

When is the Champions League Round of 16 match between PSG and Real Madrid?

The match is on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Real Madrid are leading 3-1 coming into the fixture.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the Champions League Round of 16 match between PSG and Real Madrid?

The kickoff for PSG vs Real Madrid is scheduled at 1:15 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League Round of 16 match between PSG and Real Madrid being played?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between PSG and Real Madrid is being played at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. It is the home ground of Paris St Germain.

Which channel will air the Champions League Round of 16 match between PSG and Real Madrid?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream the Champions League Round of 16 match between PSG and Real Madrid?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between PSG and Real Madrid can be followed live on Sony Liv. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

