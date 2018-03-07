PSG vs Real Madrid LIVE, Champions League: PSG 0-0 Real Madrid in first half

Real Madrid travel to Paris for the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 with a lead of 3-1. Paris Saint Germain are without injured Neymar but have not lost a single home match in any competition since March 2016. Los Blancos’ star player Cristiano Ronaldo is in form, recently notching up his 300th La Liga goal in a 3-1 win over Getafe this weekend. Zinedine Zidane will rely heavily on the Portugal captain, who scored twice in the first leg. The Spanish giants have had a rather disappointing league season with Zidane’s future at the club depending on their European success. PSG warmed up for the reigning champions by beating struggling Troyes 2-0 in Ligue 1. PSG coach Unai Emery is confident of turning the second leg in their favour as he said, “I want to see the best Real because I think we can beat them.” To his relief, Kylian Mbappe and Marquinhos returned to training on Monday. Real have doubts over midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Here are the live score and updates from Parc des Princes of the Champions League second leg Round of 16 match between PSG and Real Madrid:
PSG vs Real Madrid Live:
Benzema charges Real's attack, fails to find anyone so attempts to go for the target himself but Aerola saves it. Goes for corner.
Yellow card for Kovacic for a foul on Di Maria, who takes the free kick again. The former Real Madrid winger whips the ball but Cavani misses it
Till now, Real have enjoyed 55% possession in the game while PSG are trying to build up their momentum. Here is an extra stat: Real Madrid are unbeaten in their three previous Champions League encounters with PSG, conceding only one goal.
Di Maria takes a free kick after Mbappe fouled deep in Madrid territory. It goes deflected over the wall
Yellow card for Verratti for a foul on Casemiro.
That was Real's best chance we saw so far. Asensio whips the corner into the box and Ramos takes it but Areola makes a brilliant save to keep his effort out. Vararne's kick on the rebound however goes wide, thanks to Silva.
First corner of the clash earned by Di Maria, who whips a cross into the box. Sails above his teammates' heads though
Angel Di Maria tries slipping a pass through into Real's penalty area, but Navas comes to his side's defense and gets rid of the charge in time
Yuri takes the ball to the Madrid half and drives forward. However, Real Madrid captain Ramos does well to block off
Here we go! The Champions League second leg match between PSG and Real Madrid is underway in electrifying atmostphere.
The players are out on the field. Less than five minutes to go. A minute of silence is observed in memory of Davide Astori, who passed away at the weekend.
The players are out on the pitch, warming up. Still half an hour to go before the kick-off. Super energetic atmosphere in Paris and the Parc des Princes
Here is the starting team for the home side who are without Neymar
Here is the starting XI for Zinedine Zidane's side
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Real Madrid. The Spanish giants go into the match with a 3-1 advantage. PSG are hoping for a comeback without their star player Neymar, who is injured.