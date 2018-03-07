PSG vs Real Madrid LIVE, Champions League: PSG 0-0 Real Madrid in first half

PSG vs Real Madrid Live: PSG hope for a comeback despite the absence of Neymar. PSG vs Real Madrid Live: PSG hope for a comeback despite the absence of Neymar.

Real Madrid travel to Paris for the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 with a lead of 3-1. Paris Saint Germain are without injured Neymar but have not lost a single home match in any competition since March 2016. Los Blancos’ star player Cristiano Ronaldo is in form, recently notching up his 300th La Liga goal in a 3-1 win over Getafe this weekend. Zinedine Zidane will rely heavily on the Portugal captain, who scored twice in the first leg. The Spanish giants have had a rather disappointing league season with Zidane’s future at the club depending on their European success. PSG warmed up for the reigning champions by beating struggling Troyes 2-0 in Ligue 1. PSG coach Unai Emery is confident of turning the second leg in their favour as he said, “I want to see the best Real because I think we can beat them.” To his relief, Kylian Mbappe and Marquinhos returned to training on Monday. Real have doubts over midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Here are the live score and updates from Parc des Princes of the Champions League second leg Round of 16 match between PSG and Real Madrid:

PSG vs Real Madrid Live:

