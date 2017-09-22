Only in Express

PSG striker Neymar out for Montpellier game with foot injury

The 25-year-old Neymar has scored four goals and delivered four assists in five games with PSG since he joined from Barcelona in a world-record transfer worth 222 million euros ($262 million). It's the first game the Brazil international will miss with PSG since he was authorized to play.

By: AP | Published:September 22, 2017 10:11 pm
PSG travels to Montpellier aiming to extend its perfect league record this season to seven matches.
Paris Saint-Germain says Neymar will miss Saturday’s French league match at Montpellier because of a right foot injury.

PSG travels to Montpellier aiming to extend its perfect league record this season to seven matches.

It is unclear whether Neymar will have recovered in time for next week’s Champions League game against Bayern Munich.

