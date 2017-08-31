PSG sign Kylian Mbappe on a season-long loan from AS Monaco

Kylian Mbappe joins PSG on a one-year loan. (Source: File) Kylian Mbappe joins PSG on a one-year loan. (Source: File)

After Neymar’s record transfer from Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain have now roped in Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco on a season-long loan, with an option to buy next summer.

Mbappe, who had been a target of top European clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, said on joining, “It is with great joy and pride that I join Paris Saint-Germain. For any young person from the Paris region, it is often a dream to wear the red and blue jersey and experience the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes. I really wanted to be a part of the club’s project, which is one of the most ambitious in Europe. Alongside my new teammates, I intend to continue my progression while helping the team achieve the very big objectives it has set itself.”

The club’s official website said, “Originally from Bondy, a suburb of Paris, Kylian Mbappé, at 18 years old, is considered to be the future star of French football. On March 25 in Luxembourg he played his first match for the national side and has since made four appearances for France, with the ambition of participating in his first World Cup next year in Russia.”

Paris Saint-Germain are thrilled to announce the signing of Kylian Mbappé! ?? #BienvenueKylian pic.twitter.com/dOLX2YpP7x — PSG English (@PSG_English) 31 August 2017

The player became popular last season when he scored 26 goals despite only breaking into the team in October. He became the youngest player to reach 15 goals in Europe’s top five leagues since former Golden Ball winner Michael Owen for Liverpool in 1998 and the first player to score in each of the first four Champions League knockout rounds he played in for Monaco.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd