PSG recover 1 million euros even before Neymar kicks ball

Neymar watches the match at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. (Source: AP) Neymar watches the match at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. (Source: AP)

Neymar’s transfer from Barcelona to PSG has been the biggest football news in the recent times – not only because of how crucial the Brazilian was for the Spanish club but also for the whooping world record 222 million euros transfer.

In just one day, the Ligue 1 club has already recovered around a million euros on their world record investment by selling more than 10,000 shirts bearing Neymar’s name.

The 25-year old watched from the stands in the opening game for the French club. He was not allowed to play as the transfer certificate was not lodged with the French league by the midnight deadline on Friday.

PSG said on Saturday that more than 10,000 shirts with his name and No. 10 were sold on the first day. Each shirt was sold at an average of 100 euros each, generating one million euros even before the forward had kicked a ball.

In a video bidding goodbye to his former club Barcelona, Neymar had insisted that money had nothing to do with the record move. “I want something bigger, a greater challenge. I am here to give my best and help the club win titles,” said Neymar, who signed a five-year contract with the Qatar-owned club,” he had said.

“It was one of my most difficult decisions. In Barcelona I had adapted well to the city and the team. I had friends there and it has not been easy,” he said.

“It was a tense time, thinking about what I should do in my life. I have left behind a lot of friends, but things go very fast in football.”

