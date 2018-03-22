PSG ordered to partially close stadium for next European match

PSG fans set off flares during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match. (Source: AP) PSG fans set off flares during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match. (Source: AP)

Paris St Germain will have to partially close their stadium for their next home European match following trouble during the defeat by Real Madrid which knocked the big-spending Ligue 1 club out of the Champions League.

UEFA said on Thursday its disciplinary committee had ordered PSG to close the North stand and fined them 43,000 euros ($53,000) after fans let off fireworks and used laser pointers during the last 16 second leg in Paris on March 6.

PSG were also charged over blocked stairways and lack of body searches, although UEFA said the latter one had been dropped.

German referee Felix Brych had to stop the game on two occasions due to the excessive amount of smoke on the pitch from the flares, harming the visibility of officials and players during the 2-1 loss to Real.

PSG’s Ultra supporters also set off flares near the hotel Real were staying at in the French capital the night before the game, prompting a complaint from the Spanish side to UEFA. European soccer’s ruling body made no reference to this in its statement.

Olympique de Marseille were banned from selling tickets to their fans for their next European away match, which will be at RB Leipzig in the Europa League quarter-finals on April 5, after crowd trouble at their match away to Athletic Bilbao last week.

Marseille, also fined 30,000 euros ($37,000), were charged with setting off of fireworks by their fans, throwing of objects and crowd disturbances.

The ban will be extended to a second European match if there is similar incident during the next two years, UEFA said.

