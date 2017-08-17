PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi undergoes medical at Juventus

The 30-year-old joined PSG in 2011 from Ligue 1 rivals Saint-Etienne. (Source: Twitter) The 30-year-old joined PSG in 2011 from Ligue 1 rivals Saint-Etienne. (Source: Twitter)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi is undergoing the second part of a two-day medical at Juventus, the Italian champions said on Thursday.

The France international, capped 58 times, is expected to join the Serie A side for a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($23.45 million) plus bonuses, according to Italian media.

The 30-year-old joined PSG in 2011 from Ligue 1 rivals Saint-Etienne and made 295 appearances in all competitions for the Paris-based club.

