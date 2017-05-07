PSG keep up slender title chances by crushing Bastia 5-0

Edinson Cavani increased the lead when he tapped in from Goncalo Guedes’s cross in the 76th minute. (Source: Reuters) Edinson Cavani increased the lead when he tapped in from Goncalo Guedes’s cross in the 76th minute. (Source: Reuters)

Paris St Germain maintained their slim Ligue 1 title hopes as the defending champions crushed Bastia 5-0 at home on Saturday.

Lucas put the hosts in front, Marco Verratti scored a controversial goal before the break and Edinson Cavani netted a double with Marquinhos wrapping it up in the second half as PSG moved level with Monaco, who have two games in hand, on 83 points with two games left.

Monaco, who have a better goal difference, were playing at Nancy later on Saturday.

There was a minute of applause before kickoff to mark the 25th anniversary of the Furiani tragedy that killed 18 people in 1992 when one of the terraces of the stadium collapsed before a French Cup semi-final.

PSG went ahead in the 32nd minute when Lucas latched on to a cross from Blaise Matuidi.

Verratti doubled the tally three minutes later with a 25-metre effort while Bastia keeper Jean-Louis Leca was tending to the apparently injured Matuidi.

Cavani increased the lead when he tapped in from Goncalo Guedes’s cross in the 76th minute.

Marquinhos made it 4-0 six minutes later, pushing the ball into the net after Giovani Lo Celso had beaten Leca with a delicate chip, just after Cavani had missed a penalty.

The Uruguay striker made up for his miss one minute from time with his 33rd league goal of the season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now