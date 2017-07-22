PSG confident of signing Neymar and Alexis Sanchez

PSG are increasingly confident on roping in Alexis Sanchez and Neymar. (Source: Reuters) PSG are increasingly confident on roping in Alexis Sanchez and Neymar. (Source: Reuters)

Paris Saint Germain are confident of signing two star players this season – Neymar from Barcelona and Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal. If both the deals are succesful, it will become one of the biggest double-signings in the history of club football.

According to a report by Le Parisien, France’s leading newspaper, Neymar has told his teammates of his intention to sign at PSG while some Barcelona players even think that the deal is already acquired.

According to our information, the player has communicated his intentions to some of his teammates. PSG Chairman Nasser al Khelaifi is reportedly working on a potential world-record £199m deal for the Brazilian. A deal to lure Alexis Sanchez to the club is also being worked on, with an expected initial offering of £40.3m.

Although both club managers Ernesto Valverde and Arsene Wenger have denied that their players are leaving the respective clubs, the forwards have themselves expressed their desire for a possible move. Sanchez said in an interview that he has always dreamed of playing and winning the Champions League, for which Arsenal failed to book a spot this year as they finished the Premier League season at number five, with a point difference to Liverpool.

Neymar, who had come close to signing a deal with the French club last year as well, will become the most expensive signing of all time if the deal goes through. He fuelled rumours on Friday after posting an Instagram picture with a ‘thinking’ emoji as he lay stretched on the pitch.

Valverde however said, “Neymar is with us and we absolutely want him to stay here. The rest is just rumours.”

