PSG coach Unai Emery to leave club at end of season

Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery announced on Friday he would leave the French club at the end of the season. Emery, who joined PSG in 2016, led the club to the Ligue 1 title this season, but his team were beaten in the last-16 of the Champions League by defending champions Real Madrid.

“I have communicated to the players my departure,” Emery told a news conference. “I thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sports director Antero Henrique, supporters and all players for these two seasons.”

Emery said that PSG, owned by big-spenders Qatar Sports Investments since 2011, had a strong project and that their record signing Neymar wanted to “grow and grow” with the club.

“It’s important to be motivated for every match, and I’m happy with the mood of the players for the end of the season,” Emery said.

PSG take on Les Herbiers in the French Cup final next month.

Emery was previously in charge of Spanish side Sevilla and won three consecutive Europa League titles with them.

He replaced Laurent Blanc, who had parted company with PSG after three seasons in charge.

